LED lights light up Cuttack-Puri bypass road

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the LED street lighting system at Cuttack-Puri bypass road.

He said this will not only reduce the cost of electricity but also prevent road accidents and crimes. Lights have also been put up at the 12 km stretch from Palasuni Chowk to Lingipur Chowk on the bypass road.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (OMC) has installed 774 LED lights on 387 poles, and 3 high-mast lights at Lingipur, Keshura and Pandra.

The lighting project worth Rs 2.85 crore has been funded by the Tourism department.

The BMC will invest an additional Rs 6.7 crore to cover other areas of the city under LED street light system.

More than 40,000 lights have already been installed in various parts of the city and the project work is underway.