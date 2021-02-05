STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agriculture department advised to assess private investment potential in Odisha

As a majority of the private enterprises are not availing government subsidy, it is the responsibility of the department to reach out to them and extend them all possible support.

Farmers, Agriculture

​So far, 365 operating units have been supported under the MKUY. (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha lagging behind in business enterprises in agriculture sector, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Asit Tripathy has advised the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department to make an assessment of the State’s potential for private sector investment.

“Come out of the silos of implementing government programmes only and explore possibilities available in this large sector. Work with winners in the private sector so that others could be motivated to take up similar ventures,” Tripathy said during a review meeting.

As a majority of the private enterprises are not availing government subsidy, it is the responsibility of the department to reach out to them and extend them all possible support. This will give a good signal and more people will be attracted to agri-business, he said. “Each district has its own potential. A supportive business climate and promising returns will encourage many private entrepreneurs to enter into agri-enterprises as seen in some western Odisha districts,” he said. 

Tripathy said field officers should be in touch with such private entrepreneurs and extend support for easy credit, marketing and technical assistance which will bring transformational changes in this sector.

Principal Secretary Saurabh Garg said at present, 34 sea food processing, 36 lemon grass extraction and 16 cashew processing units are operating in the State. Potential agro and food processing clusters have been identified. ‘One district and one product’ list has also been prepared for development of food processing units and marketing support, he added.

Director of Agriculture Muthu Kumar said around 40-50 per cent capital investment subsidy subject to a limit of Rs 50 lakh is being provided to the entrepreneurs under Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY).

​So far, 365 operating units have been supported under the MKUY.

This year, 113 units involving capital investment of Rs 44 crore have been operationalised, he added.
 

