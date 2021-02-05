STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jajpur's Gopalpur to become 'Bayana Gaon' soon

​To be executed by the Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts department, plans are afoot to create a hub alongside NH 16 for purposes of marketing the products.

The village has over 1,500 families who are engaged in weaving handloom. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: After the lull in the looms owing to covid pandemic, Gopalpur village in Rasulpur block of the district will be abuzz with weaving activities with the government planning to make it a ‘Bayana Gaon’ (handloom village).

This was announced by Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore during his visit to the village on Wednesday. The village has over 1,500 families who are engaged in weaving handloom.  The Collector met the families at the village and was apprised of the difficulties faced by them.

He assured the weavers of mitigating their woes by creating a hub along NH-16 from where they can sell their products. 

“Gopalpur will soon be developed into a model handloom village. As part of the plan, a large hoarding would be erected at the entrance of the village. This apart, a hub will be set up near NH-16 where the weavers can showcase and sell their products,” the Collector said. 

The proposed plan is aimed at reviving the centuries old weaving tradition and improve the financial condition of weavers. The weavers of the village will also be trained as part of the plan.

The Collector was accompanied by Jajpur DRDA project director Vishal Singh and Rasulpur BDO Umakanta Parida during his visit to the village. 

