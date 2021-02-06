Huge cache of Maoist arms and ammunition recovered

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/MALKANGIRI: Security forces have recovered a huge cache of Maoist arms and ammunition in reserve forests of Koraput’s Naryanpatna and near Balimela reservoir in Malkangiri district.A team of district voluntary force (DVF) which launched search operation in forest areas of Kendaborigi, Mangalpur and Atamakonda villages found an old explosive dump near Sureshi village. The dump was recovered safely with help of the bomb disposal squad.

Six single barrel muzzle loading (SBML) guns, 50 gelatine sticks, two claymore mines, 205 SBML iron rods meant for guns, three tiffin box bombs, three kg of iron splinters, 20 aluminium tiffin boxes containing explosives, iron splinter container and three black belts were recovered, Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli told mediapersons on Friday. Further investigation is on.

Similarly, Border Security Force (BSF) and Malkangiri district police recovered arms and explosives along with other items in Balimela reserve forest area of Taimal and Rava along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border on Thursday. A joint operation by COB, Piplapadar and COB, Dyke-III of 144 Battalion BSF as well as the district police detected the Maoist dump in the forest within Chitrakonda police limits.

The items recovered include a SBML gun, Maoist uniforms and flag, haversacks, electric detonators, gelatine sticks, wire, axe, iron rods and nails.

Meanwhile, Borrigumma police seized huge quantity of explosive materials from a stone quarry near Sargiguda village on Friday. A police team led by Borrigumma SDPO HK Majhi raided the spot and recovered the explosives stored at the stone quarry. Police said the quarry operators did not have licence from Revenue and Mining departments to store the explosives which included 200 gelatin sticks, detonators battery and wire.Police have detained two persons in this connection and further investigation is on.