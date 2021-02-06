STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Women run e-rickshaws, Boost to green energy

The collected wet materials will be processed at the recently-opened micro compost centre of the municipality.

Published: 06th February 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Stainless steel e-rickshaws

e-rickshaws

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Giving a ‘smart’ makeover to solid waste management, Bhawanipatna Municipality has flagged off  20 e-rickshaws. Funded under the Swachh Bharat Mission, six battery-operated e-rickshaws have been rolled out in the first phase with an investment of ` 16 lakhs with 20 other rickshaws in the pipeline.

The rickshaws, manned by members of women self-help groups (SHGs), were unveiled by Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik. “Each rickshaw will collect dry and wet waste from 600 households in two separate compartments attached to it. Maintenance and salaries of the lady drivers and helpers, who are undergoing training, will be paid from user fees collected from households and returns from the waste processing units,” said Biswambar Mishra, executive officer of Bhawanipatna Municipality.

The collected wet materials will be processed at the recently-opened micro compost centre of the municipality. The compost will be sold to forest department nurseries. Similarly, dry waste will be dumped at the micro processing centres. It will be segregated and after the sale of saleable items, the rest will be sold to the Bargarh cement factory to be used as fuel for the furnaces, as per agreement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-rickshaws
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp