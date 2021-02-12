STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fate of Jeypore airstrip to be decided today

In 2017, Jeypore airstrip had been proposed by the Civil Aviation Ministry to be included under its flagship UDAN scheme.

Published: 12th February 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Jeypore airport under the Centre’s UDAN scheme for regional air connectivity may take longer to be functional than expected. With frequent revisions to dimensions of the airstrip leading to delays, a high-level committee of the State government will be discussing and taking a final call on the future course of action on Friday. 

The latest revision of the runway’s length to 1,500 mt has been the main cause of delay as it will have to include Dhanpur canal area under the Upper Kolab project, and block water supply to adjoining villages. 
In 2017, Jeypore airstrip had been proposed by the Civil Aviation Ministry to be included under its flagship UDAN scheme.

A year later, work started on the runway which was initially planned 915-mt long and 23-mt wide. The Public Works department of Jeypore Division was executing the work. However, the Centre suggested enhancing the airstrip to 1,200-mt long and 30-mt wide. Later, the Aviation Ministry again proposed to the State government to further widen the runway’s length to 1,500 mt to accommodate a 72-seater airplane. 

But the proposal to increase the runway’s dimensions to 1,500 mt hit rough weather as the expansion would have to pass over Dhanpur main canal and block canal passage near Souraguda and Gaganpur villages.  Last week, Berhampur RDC T Ao, former Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra along with senior PWD engineers visited Jeypore airstrip to take stock of the situation and discussed about the runway extension work.   

Executive engineer of Jeypore PWD division Bhaskar Samantra said the final decision on runway extension  passing the canal system would be decided on Feb 12 after a high-level committee meeting.  ‘’We can decide on the runway extension work crossing  Dhanpur canal areas only after the meeting,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeypore airport
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp