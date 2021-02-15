STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pulwama terror attack martyr's village in Odisha rues unkept promises

Sikhar sarpanch Akshya Jena said, the administration had promised to name the village road and local school after Sahu. But it is yet to be fulfilled.

Published: 15th February 2021 10:41 AM

Martyr Sahu’s family members.

Martyr Sahu’s family members. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two years after CRPF Havildar Prasanna Kumar Sahu was killed in Pulwama terror attack, many promises made to the martyr’s kin are yet to be fulfilled.

On Sunday, villagers of Pari Sikhar in district’s Naugaon block observed the second anniversary of the terror attack and paid tributes to Sahu but expressed their displeasure over the delay in naming the local school, road and park after the martyr. 

“We had hoped that condition of the local road would improve after the announcement but that has not happened. The administration had also promised to name Sikhar bridge on Devi river after the martyr and establish a park in his memory. However, the promises are yet to be kept. The condition of the village road has deteriorated and it is full of potholes.”

Jena said renovation of Sikhar bride is underway while construction of the park is on in full swing. After the works are over, the bridge and park will be rechristened in the martyr’s name.

Martyr Sahu’s wife Minarani said she was assured to be provided land after her husband’s death. However, she is yet to get the land document.

“Since the last two years, paper work is still going on to provide me a piece of land. Besides, my son is a minor and hence, is not yet eligible to get the promised job. The administration should take steps to fulfil the promises including naming the road and village school after my husband,” she added.

On the day, the district administration and various social organisations observed the second anniversary of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in 2019 in which 40 jawans including Sahu were martyred.

​Blood donation camp and meetings were held to pay tribute to the martyr. Sub- Collector Dharmendra Mallick attended the blood donation camp. 

