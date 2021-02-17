STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NRRI scientists develop solar device to combat pest menace

The breakthrough technology is billed to be a potent weapon in the hands of the farmers to combat pest and insect attacks, which are increasing at an alarming rate. 

Published: 17th February 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Solar equipment
By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Scientists of National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) here have developed a solar-based Alternate Energy Light Trap (AELT) device for effective pest management and also reducing indiscriminate use of chemical insecticides in crops.

Invented by Shyamaranjan Das Mohapatra, Principal Scientist (Entomology), and Mayabini Jena, former head of crop protection division, the device is the first of its kind in the country. The scientists received a patent for the invention on February 8.The breakthrough technology is billed to be a potent weapon in the hands of the farmers to combat pest and insect attacks, which are increasing at an alarming rate. 

The AELT includes a light trap unit for attracting flying insects and a collector unit for depositing them. The scientists said monitoring insects in light traps will enable the farmers to know the species that lurk in the field and whether or not they are at a manageable level. Once the insect population in the light traps crosses economic threshold level (ETL), the farmers can decide on appropriate pest management interventions.

Explaining the device, lead innovator Das Mohapatra said the light trap can be installed right on the crop fields. The collection unit has two chambers separated by a mesh with big size holes to separate the tiny insects (mostly beneficial insects) from the bigger ones. The unit further comprises a vibration assembly, which will separate the species.

“Once, the mesh starts vibrating, the tiny beneficial insects will fall down and get collected in the second chamber. The non-target insects can then easily escape into the crop environment. This facility for escaping of non-target/natural enemies from the main insect collection unit is a desirable attribute for bio-intensive approach of pest management,” said Dr Das Mohapatra.

The light trap unit is provided with a sensor which automatically gets lighted during twilight and switched off after three to four hours as per time set by the user in the timer. A heavy battery has been fitted with the device to store and operate the device even in the cloudy and foggy weather. The battery can run for four to five days. The device would cost between `4,100 and `8,000, Das Mohapatra said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
solar device pest control
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp