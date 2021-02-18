STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute picks two sites in Odisha for seaweed cultivation

While seaweeds pack in anti-oxidants that fight cancer and are rich in polyphenols, research at CMFRI says these microalgae are good plant nutrients too.

Published: 18th February 2021 08:19 AM

Workers prepare for seaweed cultivation at Astrang in Puri on Wednesday

Workers prepare for seaweed cultivation at Astrang in Puri on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

PARADIP: Seaweeds, a rich source of vitamins, minerals, other nutrients - also key raw materials for pharmaceuticals and food-based industries - will be grown in the coastal pockets of Jagatsinghpur by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). 

A team of scientists from the Kochi-based CMFRI conducted a ground survey in Paradip and interacted with local fishermen in this regard on Tuesday. Cultivation of seaweed would give a huge boost to socio-economic conditions of marine fishermen who spend a large part of the year without fishing due to stringent sea turtle conservation laws.

The team, led by principal scientist Rita Jayasankar, visited the district and conducted a thorough survey of the coastline to know the species suitable to be grown and points where natural harvesting is favourable. "We conducted a feasibility survey in Paradip and have already identified two sites at Noliashai (Gadakujang panchayat of Erasama block) and Paradip fishing harbor for cultivation on experimental basis," Jayasankar informed.

If the experimental cultivation succeeds, CMFRI plans to involve local fishermen communities. "We started experimental seaweed cultivation in Astrang and Chandrabhaga of Puri district and came to Paradip later," she said. CMFRI plans to cover both Ganjam and Balasore districts later.

Though Paradip has different spots near Mahanadi River mouth and Sandhkuda area, Assistant Director, Fisheries (Marine), Kujang Manas Ranjan Sahoo, these areas are not conducive for seaweed cultivation due to high tide conditions which is why CMFRI selected Noliashai and Paradip. Seaweed can be grown in areas of clear sea water and low tidal action, Sahoo said. Its cultivation does not require land, fresh water, fertilisers or pesticides. 

While seaweeds pack in anti-oxidants that fight cancer and are rich in polyphenols, research at CMFRI says these microalgae are good plant nutrients too. Farming is also simple as it requires a series of bamboo rafts on shallow sea water and harvest can be made every 45 days.

"Seaweed farmers need handholding, inputs and linkage with markets," said an expert. The Centre has allocated Rs 637 crore towards subsidy support for cultivation of seaweeds as part of Rs 20,050 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana over the next five years.  

