STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Andhra Pradesh road work in Gajapati halted

On Tuesday, the district administration had forced officials of the neighbouring state to retreat from Madhiakhala village.

Published: 21st February 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh government started construction work of a concrete road from Singipur FCI godown in Kashinagar block to Alati in Srikakulam.

Andhra Pradesh government started construction work of a concrete road from Singipur FCI godown in Kashinagar block to Alati in Srikakulam.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Emboldened by its success in conducting panchayat polls in Odisha villages, the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government has started constructing roads in Gajapati district.

The neighbouring State started construction work of a concrete road from Singipur FCI godown in Kashinagar block to Alati in Srikakulam district on Friday.

A team of officials comprising Kashinagar tehsildar Shanti Swarup Mishra and IIC Sushant Sahu reached the spot on Saturday but labourers engaged by AP for construction of the road had fled by then. The team seized construction material and machinery from the spot. 

The district administration does not wish the issue to escalate, said Paralakhemundi Sub-Collector Sangram Panda. He said demarcation stones including signage in Odia will soon be erected near the disputed villages. 

On Tuesday, the district administration had forced officials of the neighbouring state to retreat from Madhiakhala village.

The AP officials had reportedly sneaked into Odisha for demarcation of the border. Following a clash between supporters of Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress in Manikpatana on Sunday last, a team of Gajapati police reached the village and brought the situation under control. 

When the police were moving in bordering areas, they got information on presence of AP officials in a village for border demarcation. As police reached the spot, AP officials pleaded that they had entered Odisha by mistake. After being reprimanded, the AP team left immediately.

Man held for marrying minor

A 29-year-old man of Tajpur village within Panikoili police limits was arrested for marrying a minor girl on Saturday. Narasingha Munda had married the 13-year-old girl of Telia Goleipur village a few days back. Police said, the girl was staying with her elder brother Budun Munda after the death of their parents last year.

On Tuesday, when Budun, a daily wage worker returned home, he could not find his sister. He filed a missing persons complaint with Panikoili police station the next day.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started a probe. Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested Narasingha from his house in Tajpur and rescued the minor.

"During interrogation, the accused claimed he had married the minor as per tribal tradition,” said investigating officer Kailash Chandra Bhoi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gajapati Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp