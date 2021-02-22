Ailing woman of Jharkhand undergoing treatment in Odisha raped by relative

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 23-year-old ailing woman of Jharkhand who was undergoing treatment in the city was allegedly raped by a distant relative. She was rescued by a social activist and admitted to Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Saturday night.

The social activist, Suru Mishra said he spotted the sick woman along with her husband near the Town police station in a distressed state and admitted her to the DHH. During interaction, her husband claimed that she was raped by one of her acquaintance.

Before the incident, the woman was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rourkela, Mishra said. When her husband went back to Jharkhand to arrange money for treatment, the relative somehow convinced the woman to go with him on Friday. On way to Jharsuguda, the accused raped her.

A frantic search later, the woman’s husband found her and the accused at Jharsuguda. He brought the victim to Sundargarh but the accused fled. On recovery, the activist said, the victim would be convinced to file a complaint. Sundargarh Town IIC Srivasta Jena said a complaint is yet to be received by the police in this regard.

