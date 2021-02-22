STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid resurgence: Odisha police acts tough on norm violators 

Enforcement had been eased in the wake of reduction in cases across the State 

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market which has been identified as a containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tightening the rope against violators of Covid-19 norms in view of a rersurgence in several states, Odisha police has once again begun arresting people for not complying with the safety protocols.In the last two days, 25 persons have been arrested for violating guidelines. This apart, 789 vehicles have been seized and fine worth Rs 24.63 lakh collected from violators. 

As many as 13,492 persons were arrested by the police from March 25, 2020 till date for violations. But, the enforcement activities had been eased in the recent weeks after reduction in case incidence across the State. 

While 7,969 cases were filed against violators, fine to the tune of Rs 20.67 crore was collected from them during the period. The penalties were collected for violation of lockdown guidelines, home quarantine, not wearing masks and non-adherence to social distancing norms. People organising public programmes without permission too are being taken to task. 

Recently, Baripada Town police booked Mayurbhanj district Congress president Hemanta Kumar Das and 57 other party workers for taking out a bike rally and obstructing the main gate of the Collectorate without wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

This apart, police also seized 2.03 lakh vehicles for violation of guidelines during the period. Police officers in all the districts have been asked to strengthen enforcement against Covid-19 norm violations, being carried out as per directives of Special Relief Commissioner and DGP Abhay. 

Meanwhile, around 82.5 per cent police personnel have been administered the Covid-19 vaccines till February 19. Of a total 62,000 personnel, 52,000 have been given the jabs. 

Senior officers are of the opinion that the police will be better prepared to battle the pandemic if more personnel are vaccinated. Statistics reveal that 8,909 personnel have so far being infected by the virus of which 48 lost their lives. 

Acting tough

13,492 persons arrested from March 25, 2020 till date
7,969 cases filed against violators
Rs 20.67 crore collected from them 
25 persons held for violating guidelines in last two days

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha police Odisha covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp