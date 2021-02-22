Covid resurgence: Odisha police acts tough on norm violators 

Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESWAR: Tightening the rope against violators of Covid-19 norms in view of a rersurgence in several states, Odisha police has once again begun arresting people for not complying with the safety protocols.In the last two days, 25 persons have been arrested for violating guidelines. This apart, 789 vehicles have been seized and fine worth Rs 24.63 lakh collected from violators.

As many as 13,492 persons were arrested by the police from March 25, 2020 till date for violations. But, the enforcement activities had been eased in the recent weeks after reduction in case incidence across the State.

While 7,969 cases were filed against violators, fine to the tune of Rs 20.67 crore was collected from them during the period. The penalties were collected for violation of lockdown guidelines, home quarantine, not wearing masks and non-adherence to social distancing norms. People organising public programmes without permission too are being taken to task.

Recently, Baripada Town police booked Mayurbhanj district Congress president Hemanta Kumar Das and 57 other party workers for taking out a bike rally and obstructing the main gate of the Collectorate without wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

This apart, police also seized 2.03 lakh vehicles for violation of guidelines during the period. Police officers in all the districts have been asked to strengthen enforcement against Covid-19 norm violations, being carried out as per directives of Special Relief Commissioner and DGP Abhay.

Meanwhile, around 82.5 per cent police personnel have been administered the Covid-19 vaccines till February 19. Of a total 62,000 personnel, 52,000 have been given the jabs.

Senior officers are of the opinion that the police will be better prepared to battle the pandemic if more personnel are vaccinated. Statistics reveal that 8,909 personnel have so far being infected by the virus of which 48 lost their lives.

