Odisha to construct 5,000 km roads and 30 bridges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Giving a big push to infrastructure development, the State government has proposed to invest Rs 2,296 crore under Road Development Programme with a target to construct 1,000 km of roads, 30 bridges and two rail over bridges in 2021-22.

Setting up an ambitious target to build 4,000 km of rural roads under PMGSY, the Finance Minister has allocated Rs 2,000 crore. The government has planned to develop roads under Biju Express Scheme which will act as an economic corridor for Western Odisha. A financial support of Rs 100 crore has been made for the purpose.

An outlay of Rs 912 crore is proposed under Biju Setu Yojana, Rs 781 crore for improvement of RD roads and bridges and Rs 300 crore for 416 ongoing and 142 new road projects under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana.

While a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for land acquisition and development of airstrips identified under UDAN scheme, the outlay for railway projects in the State is Rs 396 crore.

The Minister said Rs 50 crore has been provided for equity infusion in three joint venture companies - Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Ltd, Haridashpur- Paradip Railway Company and Angul-Sukinda Railway Ltd. Provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for block-level bus stands and construction of a new bus terminal at Cuttack while an equal amount has been provided for urban road transport and development of Baramunda bus stand.

In a bid to strengthen the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, the government has provided Rs 34 crore in shape of equity for purchase of new buses and Rs 20 crore for modernisation of RTO offices across the State. With no budgetary support, the State has seemingly no plan for development of new ports.