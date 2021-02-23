STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to construct 5,000 km roads and 30 bridges

Setting up an ambitious target to build 4,000 km of rural roads under PMGSY, the Finance Minister has allocated Rs 2,000 crore.

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Road, highway

Representational Photo | EPS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Giving a big push to infrastructure development, the State government has proposed to invest Rs 2,296 crore under Road Development Programme with a target to construct 1,000 km of roads, 30 bridges and two rail over bridges in 2021-22.

Setting up an ambitious target to build 4,000 km of rural roads under PMGSY, the Finance Minister has allocated Rs 2,000 crore. The government has planned to develop roads under Biju Express Scheme which will act as an economic corridor for Western Odisha. A financial support of Rs 100 crore has been made for the purpose.

An outlay of Rs 912 crore is proposed under Biju Setu Yojana, Rs 781 crore for improvement of RD roads and bridges and Rs 300 crore for 416 ongoing and 142 new road projects under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana.

While a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for land acquisition and development of airstrips identified under UDAN scheme, the outlay for railway projects in the State is Rs 396 crore.

The Minister said Rs 50 crore has been provided for equity infusion in three joint venture companies - Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Ltd, Haridashpur- Paradip Railway Company and Angul-Sukinda Railway Ltd. Provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for block-level bus stands and construction of a new bus terminal at Cuttack while an equal amount has been provided for urban road transport and development of Baramunda bus stand.

In a bid to strengthen the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, the government has provided Rs 34 crore in shape of equity for purchase of new buses and Rs 20 crore for modernisation of RTO offices across the State. With no budgetary support, the State has seemingly no plan for development of new ports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha road Odisha
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp