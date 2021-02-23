STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rs 500 crore aid to state-run OHPC to buy back AES share in OPGC

A substantial portion of the budget has been provisioned to buy the AES Corporation’s stake in OPGC which is estimated at USD 135 million (around Rs 1,019 crore). 

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

power

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the power sector needs high capital infusion to strengthen the transmission and distribution network for supply of quality power to the consumers, the State government has made a provision of Rs 1,799 crore for 2021-22.

A substantial portion of the budget has been provisioned to buy the AES Corporation’s stake in OPGC which is estimated at USD 135 million (around Rs 1,019 crore). Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said Rs 500 crore is provided to the State-run OHPC as equity for buying 49 per cent share of AES in OPGC in the next financial year.

An additional equity support of Rs 225 crore is made for OPGC for installation of fuel gas desulphurisation (FDG) system for the 3rd and 4th unit of 660 MW capacity each. The FDG system required a capital expenditure of Rs 985.55 crore.

The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has received a budgetary support of Rs 332 crore for construction of 132/33 KV sub-stations and other non-remunerative power infrastructure in rural areas for supply of quality power. An amount of Rs 30 crore has been provided for the Radial Ring Conversion Project which has started from 2014-15. 

As many elephants are getting electrocuted in the State, the government has made a provision of Rs 120 crore to strengthen the system for elephant corridor to ensure safe passage for the animals.

The Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project (ODSSP) which was launched in 2014-15 with an aim of strengthening the distribution system of the State and improve the quality of voltage supply to the consumers, has got an assistance of Rs 100 crore while an amount of Rs 50 crore is given under disaster resilient power system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha OHPC AES OPGC
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp