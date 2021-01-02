New beginning, new resolve

By Express News Service

As we step into the New Year, policy makers, educationists, leaders and actors share their thoughts with TNIE on how Odisha can recover from Covid-19 crisis and move towards growth

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union PNG Minister

Year 2020 came to an end with many upheavals and challenges. The Covid-19 pandemic changed the dynamics of the entire world including Odisha. The country is now safe because of the combined will of the people, the foresight and unique leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against coronavirus. The badly hit economy is back on rail and I have every reason to believe the recovery in the economic front will be faster. Our Government is trying its best to make available corona vaccine for the people. Equitable distribution of Covid vaccine will be the primary job of the Narendra Modi government in 2021.

Abhay, Director General of Police

Offences against women and children and cybercrime will be given top priority this year. Professional investigation of all crimes is also our focus. Large numbers of investigations have failed the trial test. I have asked my officers to improve investigation and follow-up during the trial. They have also been asked to file the chargesheet of a case backed by strong physical and scientific evidence. Women are a substantial part of Odisha Police. In 2021, our work places must adjust to this reality not only by creating necessary infrastructure but also by improving our processes and SOPs to make Odisha Police more welcoming to women employees.

Narasingha Mishra, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party

2021 will be tough for the survival of democracy in the country. Democracy has gone to the dogs and dictatorship has taken over. People are fast losing confidence in constitutional bodies such as the judiciary, Election Commission of India and the Reserve Bank of India. It is also doubtful whether the economy will revive to the pre-Covid period. It will not be proper to compare the Centre and Odisha. But, by beating its own drums a wrong perception has been created among the people that Odisha has developed which is not a fact. Development should be all inclusive. Health and education should be given priority.

Pradipta Naik, Leader of the Opposition

2021 will be a year of great promise for BJP in Odisha. Leaders will move to villages to expose the Naveen Patnaik government’s false claim of development. Odisha has huge potential for development, but the government has failed on all fronts. That is why our youths are leaving in large numbers for jobs in other states. The Naveen Patnaik government has great expertise in claiming Central schemes as State schemes to gain popularity and win election. BJP will move to villages and create awareness among people about this. In 2024, BJP will come to power in Odisha.

Chita Ranjan Tripathy, BPUT Vice-Chancellor

2020 was a challenging year as it derailed an entire academic session but it paved ways for alternative education allowing us to explore digital learning. Our focus in the New Year will be to streamline the online education system in the university to ensure timely conduct of exams and publication of results. We have decided to encourage students for digital learning and bring online evaluation for at least 20 per cent of their total credits. To improve quality of technical education in BPUT and its affiliated technical colleges, we are setting up nodal centres in 5 different categories - research and development, faculty training and management, career guidance and counselling, sport and games and industry-institute interaction - this year.

Sasmit Patra, BJD MP

I have resolved that in 2021, I will work strongly and resolutely under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik towards the holistic development of Odisha. I will strive to, through active interventions in the Parliament as a law maker, place the just demands of Odisha before Union government. I will work towards protecting the Odia “Asmita”, cultural and linguistic uniqueness of 4.5 crore Odias and the distinct regional identity of Odisha. I resolve to fight for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill of 33 per cent reservation in the Parliament and State Assemblies and be a partner in this journey of politically empowering the women of India.

Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary

Integrated development of all sections of the people and regions of the State will be the priority of the government in the New Year. Major efforts of the government will be to recover the Covid-19 hit economy and put it on the growth trajectory. Restoration of livelihoods, faster completion of developmental and employment generating projects and timely delivery of various public services will be thrust of the administration.

Dutee Chand, Sprinter

Due to the pandemic, I lost a year of competitions. But I made myself track fit for future tasks. I am spending quality time on the ground now and hope that 2021 will help me take part in different events. I am looking forward to clocking the 100 meter Olympic qualification timings before the Tokyo Olympic Games schedule.

Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM-Sambalpur

Our vision for 2021 and years to come will be to make IIM Sambalpur a global institute for nurturing responsible leaders and entrepreneurs who work for the society on the principle of innovation, inquisitiveness and integrity. Since digital learning is going to continue, we don’t have the disadvantage of being located remotely as digital platform is same for all places. IIM Sambalpur also wants to work for the local weavers and farmers through innovative ideas creating business opportunities for them. For this, we have already started incubating various producer organisations of weavers and farmers. Infrastructure will also be another area of focus. Our new campus will be ready within 15 months where will be get more opportunity and scope for new activities.

Akash Dasnayak, Actor-Politician

I will be working on the Mo College Programme under which, development of all colleges in the State will be my top priority. Besides, there are a lot of charitable works that I have planned through my Udra Charitable Trust this year. I am also looking at doing some good films. It is going to be a busy year for me but I have decided to spend more time with my family in 2021.

Sabyasachi Mishra, Actor

2020 brought a lot of changes in me. I could understand the value of human life, humanity and happiness. I could create a family beyond my blood relations. All these experiences will help me shape my resolutions and expectations from 2021. We all know that the war against Covid-19 is not over yet. Amid the crisis, spreading smiles among the less privileged will be my priority in the New Year. As an actor, I am looking for some good scripts.

Lilima Minz, Hockey player

It’s been almost one year since the Indian Women’s Hockey Team played an international match. Now our team is all set to tour Argentina this month. I am very excited to return to the international circuit. The year 2020 was really tough for us but we continued to practice in the National Coaching Camp. My team members will fight hard for a podium finish in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.