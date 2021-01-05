Dharmendra Pradhan flags off equipment for MEG plant from Hazira

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday flagged off indigenously manufactured critical components from Larsen and Toubro’s Hazira manufacturing facility to Indian Oil Corporation’s mono-ethylene glycol (MEG) plant coming up at Paradip refinery-cum-petrochemical complex.

“Delivery of the three super critical equipment, Ethylene Oxide Reactor, Wash Tower and Deethylenizer, will be a significant stride in the commissioning of the MEG project at Paradip refinery. It will help reduce MEG imports and enhance the competitiveness of the refinery,” Pradhan said.

It will also act as a driver for the growing textiles industry in Odisha, fuel several downstream textile and polymer industries in the region, strengthen ‘Make in India’ and also meet the entire MEG requirement for the proposed Textile Park at Bhadrak and Dhamra, he said during his visit to Hazira unit in Gujarat.