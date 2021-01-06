STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Four contract workers die due to toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant

President of the BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS) HS Bal confirmed the deaths.

Published: 06th January 2021 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Four contractual workers of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Wednesday morning died after being exposed to poisonous gas at the Coal Chemical Department (CCD) where they were engaged in the maintenance operation.

President of the BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS) HS Bal confirmed the deaths.

The four were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Ispat General Hospital (IGH).

RSP management sources informed that the workers were engaged by maintenance contractor firm Star Construction and added that at about 9 am all four were taken critically ill. They were evacuated, given first-aid inside the RSP and admitted to the RSP-run IGH for intensive care.

The injured four were identified as Ganesh Chandra Paila (59), Abhimanyu Sahu (33), Rabindra Sahu (59) and Brahmananda Panda (51).

Though there were reports that several other workers were also affected by the gas leak, sources in RSP claimed only four workers were present at the accident site.

They said the reason and circumstances of the gas leak are yet to be known.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Steel Plant gas leak Odisha workers dead Rourkela
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp