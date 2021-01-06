STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

India’s first Fire Park comes up in Odisha

Chief Minister also launched AgnishamaSeva portal through which 16 fire related services can be availed in a hassle-free manner.

Published: 06th January 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Fire fighters conduct a mock safety drill during the inauguration of Fire Park in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Fire fighters conduct a mock safety drill during the inauguration of Fire Park in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Fire Park’, a first of its kind initiative in the country,  to bring awareness on fire safety measures. He also launched a dynamic online portal, ‘AgnishamaSeva’ of Odisha Fire Service on virtual platform.

Located inside the premises of the Odisha Fire and Disaster Academy in Bhubaneswar, the Fire Park will be open to the public every Saturday from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Demonstrations on use of first aid fire-fighting equipment, rescue and disaster operations, visit to exhibition hall, screening of films and distribution of leaflets on fire safety will be part of the activities. Students from schools and colleges will be the focus group.

The Chief Minister said that the Fire Park will go a long way in educating and improving awareness on basic fire safety measures among the people, particularly the students. “It is no doubt an effort in the right direction to create a safety compliant citizenry,” he said.

Stating that all the 16 fire related services are now available to the citizens on online mode in the portal www.odishafshgscd.gov.in, the Chief Minister advised the fire service department to continue to put priority on the feedback mechanism under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ to ensure hassle free and time bound services to the public.

Appreciating the role of Odisha Fire Services in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister commended the fire service personnel for the massive plasma donation for treatment of critical Covid patients. He said all these efforts continued uninterrupted in spite of the pre-occupation in rescue and restoration work during cyclone ‘Amphan’ and floods in August, 2020.

Praising the role of Odisha Fire Service, Naveen said, it has earned a glorious distinction for itself at the national level for its outstanding services on rescue and disaster response. “I expect the Odisha Fire Service to continue to adopt technological innovations and bring about transformational changes in the public delivery system,” he said.

WHAT’S ON SHOW

  • Demonstrations on use of first aid fire-fighting equipment
  • Demo on rescue and disaster operations
  • Visit to exhibition hall
  • Screening of films and distribution of leaflets on fire safety
  • The Fire Park will be opened to public on every Saturday from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Fire Park Fire Service Naveen Patnaik Fire
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp