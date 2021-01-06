India’s first Fire Park comes up in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Fire Park’, a first of its kind initiative in the country, to bring awareness on fire safety measures. He also launched a dynamic online portal, ‘AgnishamaSeva’ of Odisha Fire Service on virtual platform.

Located inside the premises of the Odisha Fire and Disaster Academy in Bhubaneswar, the Fire Park will be open to the public every Saturday from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Demonstrations on use of first aid fire-fighting equipment, rescue and disaster operations, visit to exhibition hall, screening of films and distribution of leaflets on fire safety will be part of the activities. Students from schools and colleges will be the focus group.

The Chief Minister said that the Fire Park will go a long way in educating and improving awareness on basic fire safety measures among the people, particularly the students. “It is no doubt an effort in the right direction to create a safety compliant citizenry,” he said.

Stating that all the 16 fire related services are now available to the citizens on online mode in the portal www.odishafshgscd.gov.in, the Chief Minister advised the fire service department to continue to put priority on the feedback mechanism under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ to ensure hassle free and time bound services to the public.

Appreciating the role of Odisha Fire Services in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister commended the fire service personnel for the massive plasma donation for treatment of critical Covid patients. He said all these efforts continued uninterrupted in spite of the pre-occupation in rescue and restoration work during cyclone ‘Amphan’ and floods in August, 2020.

Praising the role of Odisha Fire Service, Naveen said, it has earned a glorious distinction for itself at the national level for its outstanding services on rescue and disaster response. “I expect the Odisha Fire Service to continue to adopt technological innovations and bring about transformational changes in the public delivery system,” he said.

