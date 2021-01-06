Odisha’s 7-year-old wonder kid clears Microsoft Technology Associate examination

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A seven-year-old student from Balangir has cleared the Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA) Examination, which is globally recognised certification sought by those interested in pursuing a career in technology.

Venkat Raman Patnaik, a Class-III home-schooled student of WhiteHat Jr from the district, has cleared the MTA examination for introduction to programming in Java, Javascript, Python, HTML, CSS and database administration fundamentals.

“Venkat joined classes at WhiteHat Jr in March 19 and attended around 160 classes. He picked up the essence of coding from the day one. His achievement is rare indeed,” said Venkat’s teacher Jatinder Kaur.