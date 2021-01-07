Odisha forms panel for reservation of govt school students in engineering, medical colleges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Thursday constituted a High Power Committee for making necessary recommendation regarding reservation of seats for the students of government high schools in engineering and medical colleges of the State following a decision of the Cabinet in this regard on December 28, 2020.

The committee will recommend reservation of seats for the students of government high schools in the engineering and medical colleges of the State. The committee will be headed by the retired judge of Orissa High Court Justice AK Mishra.

Justice Mishra has earlier been the director of the Odisha Judicial Academy, Special Judge of the CBI, and Registrar General of the Orissa High Court.

Other members of the committee include, Ashok Kumar Das, former Vice-Chancellor of the Utkal University and former head of the Laser and Plasma Technology division at Bhaba Atomic Research Centre, Vice-Chairperson of the Odisha State Higher Education Council, CBK Mohanty, Director, Medical Education and Training, Odisha, BS Poonia, Chairperson of the Council of High Secondary Education, Odisha and G Reghu, Director, Technical Education and Training, Odisha. AK Nayak, Joint Secretary to the government in the Skill Development and Technical Education will be the member convenor of the committee.