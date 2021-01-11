COVID infection among teachers raises concern in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh, a State-level parents’ body, have raised serious concern over detection of 26 Covid positive cases among teachers in Gajapati district and sought immediate intervention of the government to ensure safety of students on school campuses.

Mahasangh president Basudev Bhatt said Covid infections reported from 26 teachers and two students in the district have raised concerns over the safety of the kids in schools.

“As classes have already been hampered for around 10 months, any lapses in ensuring safety measures would be a double setback for the students both in terms of health and education,” Bhatt said.

He also requested the government to ensure social distancing and regular health check up of students on a mission mode. Some parents, who are reluctant to send their children to schools, have been demanding mandatory testing of all for conducting classes in physical mode.

School and Mass Education department Samir Ranjan Dash said the nodal officers have been asked to ensure regular inspection of schools to make the campuses safe for students. He will take stock of arrangements in different schools during his four-day field visit from January 11 to 14.