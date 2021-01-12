Odisha ready for Covid vaccination: Naveen Patnaik tells Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that the State Government has made extensive arrangements for a mega vaccination drive for Covid-19, starting from January 16.Around 162 vaccination sites have been identified and necessary infrastructure created across districts for this purpose, the Chief Minister said during a video conference meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday.

Official sources said video conference facilities have been made in Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and district headquarters hospital at Sundargarh. The State government had directed all district administrations to be ready for vaccination.

While two vaccination sites have been identified in Angul, Deogarh, Sonepur districts and Rourkela and Sambalpur municipal corporations, three sites have been identified in Balangir, Bhadrak, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nuapada districts and Berhampur and Cuttack Municipal Corporations. Similarly, four sites have been identified in Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh districts.

Official sources said Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will have five sites. Balasore, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Khurda, Koraput and Sambalpur will also have five sites each.Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Sundargarh districts will have six vaccination sites each while Kalahandi and Rayagada districts will have seven sites. Vaccination will be carried out at eight sites in Cuttack, Ganjam and Puri districts while Mayurbhanj district will have 10.