21,000 frontline workers register for Covid vaccine in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Over 21,000 frontline workers in the State Capital have registered for Covid-19 vaccination in the first phase, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary on Tuesday. The civic body has identified five session sites/vaccinate centres at Capital Hospital, Unit-IV Community Health Centre, BMC Hospital at Old Town, SUM and KIMS Hospitals.

“We are well-prepared for the first phase vaccination. Steps are also being taken to create vaccination centres at 27 more government hospitals and 18 private hospitals in the city to cover all in the vaccination drive in phases,” Chaudhary said. Additional district urban public health officer CVSN Rao said 500 persons, 100 in each identified centre, will be administered the vaccine on the first day on January 16. The persons taking the vaccine will be kept in the observation room at the vaccination site for at least 30 minutes and given immediate medical attention in case of any adverse event.

