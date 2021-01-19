STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha seeks 90:10 per cent sharing pattern for Central schemes

The sharing pattern of CSS for North East and Himalayan states is 90 per cent for Centre and 10 per cent for the latter. 

Published: 19th January 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

However, the budget went haywire because of the Covid-19 pandemic as the economy came to standstill. 

However, the budget went haywire because of the Covid-19 pandemic as the economy came to standstill. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With pre-budget consultations between Centre and states kicking off, Odisha government on Monday reiterated its demand for fixing the sharing pattern in the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) on par with North-Eastern (NE) and Himalayan states. 

The sharing pattern of CSS for NE and Himalayan states is 90 per cent for Centre and 10 per cent for the latter. 

Participating in the consultation meeting convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman through video-conference, State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said that the Centre should give advance indication on Central assistance for CSS and release funds as per commitment. 

The Centre should stop off-budget transfers of funds for CSS, he said and added, even if it is an off-budget resource, it should be routed through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He also requested that states should be allowed to operate CSS directly instead of opening separate scheme-based bank accounts. 

In the 2020-21 budget, the State government had estimated its share in Central taxes at Rs 36,300 crore and grant-in-aid of Rs 32,000 crore, which, totalling Rs 68,300 crore, was 55 per cent of its own budget of Rs 1,50,000 crore. However, the budget went haywire because of the Covid-19 pandemic as the economy came to standstill. 

In view of the fluid situation prevailing now, the Finance Minister said that adequate provisions should be made for piped drinking water projects, livelihood and employment generation programmes. 

Pujari said that steps should be taken by the Centre for addressing power sector issues like amendment in tariff policy to terminate very old power purchase agreements (PAAs) and amendment of Electricity Act, 2003 to allow all hydro projects under the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO).

Besides, steps should be taken to enable the distribution companies/State’s bulk power procurers to participate in tenders floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for procurement of bundled power for reduction in purchase cost of distribution companies, he said.

Calling for allocation of at least Rs 5,650 crore for the telecom sector in Odisha for 2021-22 in the Union Budget, the Minister said that sufficient funds should also be allocated for development and maintenance of national highways. 

The Finance Minister said a provision of at least Rs 7,200 crore should be made for railway infrastructure in Odisha for speeding up the ongoing projects, sanctioning of new lines, station modernisation, establishment of rail-based industries and development of multi-modal logistics parks.

Pujari said there should be amendment of relevant provisions in the Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 to prohibit misuse of ‘C’ forms by manufacturers, mining and works contractors for inter-state purchase of high speed diesel by paying CST at two per cent. 

Steps should be taken to gradually eliminate cess and surcharge on the customs duty and direct taxes, he said.

DEMANDS
90:10 CSS sharing pattern
Rs 7,200 cr for railway infra
Rs 5,650 cr for telecom sector
Amendment of Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 to prohibit misuse of ‘C’ forms

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2021 Odisha Government
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp