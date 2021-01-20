Centre reduces PMGSY target for Odisha by 35 km

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State government had called for reduction of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) target for the year, the Centre has kept the annual plan for Odisha almost intact in view of the good progress of the works.

Due to disruption of normal life after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the State government has requested the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) to scale down the target from 3,720 km to 2,095 km. However, the rural connectivity division of MoRD has revised the target to 3,685 km, a reduction of only 35 km, while keeping the number of habitations to be connected at 317.

The target has been revised based on the commitments made by the State government in a recent review meeting by the Ministry. The MoRD has requested the State government to finalise the work plan for the remaining period of this fiscal and accelerate the pace of execution to achieve the target. A review of the progress at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said that the State has completed 1,500 km of road as on date.

Engineer in Chief and Special Secretary of Rural Development Upendra Mund said under the annual action plan, 2,095 km of road have been taken up in the State under PMGSY annual action plan for 2021-22. While 1,500 km of roads have been completed, another 250 km are under construction in the left wing infected areas with police support. These 250 km of roads are mostly in isolated areas of Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput districts.

Additional Secretary of Rural Development department Sudarshan Parida said the Centre has so far sanctioned 64,821 km of roads and 583 bridges under the flagship rural infrastructure programme against which 61,428 km roads and 412 bridges have already been completed with investment of around `26,329 crore.

As the State has been achieving first position at national level in implementation of PMGSY for the last four years, the Chief Secretary directed Collectors, SPs and Executive Engineers of the department to prepare project wise micro-plan against each project, more particularly in left wing infected areas. He also directed the district administration to provide all support to the contractors working in those remote areas.

Director General of Police Abhaya assured full support from the State Police to agencies executing works in difficult areas. Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena directed the department to complete the road projects by end of March, 2021.

