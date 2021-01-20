STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cloud-based e-learning for ITI students from new academic session

Even as the ITIs and polytechnics shifted to digital learning since the outbreak of Covid-19, the digital content and e-learning materials at present are limited to ITIs having smart classes.

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Skill Development and Technical Education department has decided to introduce cloud based e-learning for the students of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and polytechnics in the State.Director of Technical Education and Training (DTET) G Reghu said that a cloud-based e-learning platform will be introduced for the students of ITIs from the 2021-22 academic session and subsequently expanded to other institutes of technical education. 

Even as the ITIs and polytechnics shifted to digital learning since the outbreak of Covid-19, the digital content and e-learning materials at present are limited to ITIs having smart classes. “To make the content available for all, we have planned to make it cloud-based so that students will be able to access the material from their laptops, tablets and smart phones anywhere”, said Reghu. 

Cloud is a virtual space that is not tied to anyone computer. The digital content of different ITI courses will be made available on the cloud and password protected. Students will be required to register themselves and log in with ID and password whenever they want to access it. 

Reghu said apart from strengthening the e-learning system, efforts are on to create awareness among students at secondary level to motivate them towards ITI training and make a career in the technical field. “We have instructed the ITIs, engineering schools and polytechnics to conduct career counselling classes in high schools as well senior secondary institutions,” he said. 

The government ITI and polytechnics will conduct career counselling workshops in 214 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas initially to explain the students about the scope in different technical courses available in the State. Besides, they will also visit high schools as well as child care institutes to make them aware about the ITI programmes and the government schemes that provide financial aid to meritorious students willing to pursue a career in technical education.

