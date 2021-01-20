Hemgir villagers renew agitation over bad road

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Villagers of coal-rich Hemgir block in Sundargarh district have once again taken to the streets demanding immediate strengthening of Bankibahal-Taparia road. With the State government failing to keep its promise to construct the highly-damaged road, affected villagers under the aegis of Janashakti Bikash Parishad launched an indefinite economic blockade at Taparia from Tuesday.

The road leading to Raigarh in Chattisgarh is used for coal transportation by heavy vehicles from Kulda and Basundhara mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Hemgir and iron ore from Koida Mining Circle. Around 1,800-2,000 mineral-carrying heavy vehicles ply on the route daily.

Local leader Tejram Sa said, as part of the agitation, movement of only mineral-carrying vehicles has been stopped till fulfilment of demands. Among other things, villagers want immediate construction of road, creation of separate alternative road for coal transportation, construction of bypass roads for affected villages and compensation for damage of standing crops due to coal dust.

In July last year, the villagers had stopped coal mining and transportation of MCL for three days following which Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan had assured in writing to start road construction work from October 25. The same month, Works Minister Prafulla Mallick too had assured to float tender for construction of the road at a cost of Rs 131.36 crore.

On November 28, villagers had taken out a protest march to the MCL general manager’s office while Sundargarh MLA Kusum staged protest outside the Odisha Legislative Assembly over the issue. Tete said the patience of villagers is running out as the district administration and government are only buying time with the false promise of starting work.

BJD general secretary and former Sundargarh MLA Yogesh Singh said the Collector has assured to release Rs 131.36 crore for the road project from the District Mineral Foundation. The cost estimation has been sent to the government for approval.

