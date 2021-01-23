STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops fix roads for commuters’ safety in Odisha's Sundargarh, Kandhamal

Policing is not just about going after criminals, it is also about small little measures that make life better and safer for people.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Cops cleaning sand at Phulbani in Kandhamal district on Friday. (Photo | Express)

Cops cleaning sand at Phulbani in Kandhamal district on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/PHULBANI: Policing is not just about going after criminals, it is also about small little measures that make life better and safer for people. The police personnel of Sundargarh and Kandhamal districts on Friday displayed it when they repaired and cleaned roads to ensure safety of commuters.

The District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel on security duty at Raiboga in Sundargarh district volunteered to repair potholes on a road to help reduce mishaps. On regular duty, a DVF team spotted potholes in the middle of the road near Budakhanda village. 

 DVF personnel filling potholes
on a road in Raiboga 

They arranged a truck load of stone metals and crusher dust and filled the potholes. The effort earned appreciation from Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath. Safe roads reduce chances of accident and the DVF team’s voluntary effort was in this direction, she said. 

Similarly, commuters were taken by surprise when they found a traffic constable and two home guards sweeping a busy road in Phulbani in the morning. The cops were cleaning sand from the road that posed threat to motorists. With brooms in their hands, constable Subrat Nayak and and home guards Kumudinai Satpathy and Puspalata Behera were seen clearing the sand accumulated on the road.

Sources said following repair work nearby, leftover sand had accumulated on the road. Several commuters, especially motorcyclists, met with accidents after falling off their bikes due to the sand. In the morning, a man on a motorcycle with his child riding pillion fell after their bike skidded off the road due to the sand. They escaped with minor injuries. 

“I had informed municipality officials and the contractor to clear the sand but they failed to act. So I sought help of two home guards and decided to clean the road so that people don’t get hurt,” he added.
The cops received praise from citizens for their selfless act. 
 

