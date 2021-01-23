STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here's how you will be able to access Odisha government's upcoming budget through your phone

Announcing this, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro said that Odisha will be the first state in the country to present the budget on digital mode.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a first in the country, Odisha is all set to provide the common man full access to the State Budget 2021-22 document even as it is presented in the Assembly from this year. Anyone with a smartphone can access the Odisha Budget for 2021-22 through the National E-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

The application will have to be downloaded in the phone and by clicking Odisha Assembly tab, one can access the budget as it is presented by the Finance Minister. 

Announcing this, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro said that Odisha will be the first state in the country to present the budget on digital mode. He said that members will be provided with pen drives having budget speech and other details. They also can read the speech on their I-Pads. He said that the entire budget proceedings will be paperless from this year and no budget book would be printed this time. Question and answers in the Assembly will also go paperless, he said.

As per the new procedures, the legislators will ask questions online and get the replies from respective ministers on NeVA app in their mobile phones, he said and added that upgradation of Assembly to e-Vidhan Sabha will be made at an estimated cost of `8.56 crore. While the Centre will bear 60 per cent of the cost, the State government will finance the rest 40 per cent.

As a green initiative, printing of budget documents was almost done away with introduction of e-budget during presentation of the 2020-21 budget last year. 

The e-budget entailed cutting printing of about 75 lakh pages, which saved about 1,000 trees.Sources said that this time around 150 lakh pages, double the amount of last year, will not be printed. This will result in saving at least 2,000 big trees. Last time, minimum copies of budget were printed to be distributed among the mediapersons and others. However, this time mediapersons are also unlikely to be provided with the books and they will have to download it from Finance Department website.

