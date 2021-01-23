Odisha records 55% increase in export despite COVID distress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite the unprecedented disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, exports from Odisha have registered a growth of 55 per cent (pc) in the current financial year till November 2020 over the same period in the previous fiscal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Friday.

Inaugurating the State Export Award Ceremony-2021 through video conference, Naveen said the growth in exports during a difficult situation is an outstanding achievement by the exporters of Odisha despite global recession and stiff international competition.

Congratulating the exporters for this remarkable feat, the Chief Minister hoped that this upward trend will continue in the coming years. Stating that the government is striving to create a conducive atmosphere to promote export through greater ease of doing business, implementation of 5T mechanism, infrastructure support and facility of quality standardisation, he said Odisha is among the top five states in the Export Preparedness Index (EPI), 2020 released by the Niti Aayog. “Our efforts to promote exports are paying off in boosting our export turnover consistently,” he said.

Export plays a vital role in the economic growth of any state and Odisha has a magnificent history of overseas trade and commerce, Naveen said. “The legends of ‘Sadhab Pua’ of Kalinga venturing into overseas markets to promote our merchandise continue to inspire us to regain our past glory,” he said.

Appreciating the setting up of district level export promotion committees to facilitate export of local products, the Chief Minister said there are many local MSME products which have the potential to compete in the global market. He said the time is not far off when the departmental stores in Europe and America will be studded with products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) from Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Malkangiri.

Minister of State for Industries and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra said Odisha has excellent potential to become a major exporting State in the country because of its natural resources, locations and advantages.