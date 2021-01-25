STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brothers separated in childhood meet after 50 years in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

In a plot straight out of a Bollywood potboiler, two siblings separated during childhood were reunited after 50 years.

Published: 25th January 2021 08:11 AM

Garlanded Charan Palluar with residents of Phulhar at Birola village.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a plot straight out of a Bollywood potboiler, two siblings separated during childhood were reunited after 50 years. Incidentally, both were living not very far from each other in terms of physical distance. 

Bijay Palluar (65) and his younger sibling Charan (63) of Phulhar village within Jagatsinghpur police limits were separated after their father Ramchandra, a daily wager, died in 1969. Bijay was 12 years old while Charan was 10. With its sole member no more, the family was left to fend for itself.

Without informing anyone, Charan left home in search of a job. He worked as a domestic help at the house of a person in Gopinathpur village of Cuttack district for 40 years. Then his employer sent Charan to Birola village in Tangi-Choudwar block where he worked at the house of one Sarat Das for 10 years. 

Agent of a private finance company, during his visit to Birola for collecting money came across Charan and got to know that he had left his house 50 years back. Bijay was informed about his brother following which he left for Birola along with former panchayat samiti member Suryanarayan Pallur and others from his village. They met Charan at Das’ house on Sunday and brought him home.   

The reunion moved the residents of Phulhar and Biral to tears. They held discussions and made a pact to look after the siblings. Bijay said he will take care of his brother who is unmarried. “I did not even know my younger brother was alive. I am glad we met him after so many years,” he said with a smile on his face. 

