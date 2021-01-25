STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Mo School' campaign: Odisha CM requests HC judges, Union Ministers, lawmakers to adopt schools

Naveen Patnaik wrote to the HC judges of High Court, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, MPs and MLAs, requesting them to involve in the 'Mo School' campaign.

Published: 25th January 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After several top IAS officers adopted government schools in the state to boost the ‘Mo School’ campaign, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday requested all the judges of the Orissa High Court, two Union ministers, all the MPs, and MLAs from Odisha to do so in a bid to bring
transformation in the school atmosphere.

In a letter to all the judges of the High Court, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, all MPs and MLAs, the Chief Minister requested them to be involved in the 'Mo School' campaign to develop the overall school education system in the State. “We always have an emotional link with the school in which we have studied,” he said in the letter.

A person can adopt a maximum of three government schools.

The Chief Minister had launched the ‘Mo School’ Abhiyan on Children’s Day in 2017 to bring together the alumni, their alma mater, and the community for the transformation of government and government-aided schools.

The fund from the 'Mo School' programme comes from the donors and a corpus of Rs 100 crore created by the state government. So far, over 30 officers including chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra have adopted government schools under the ‘Mo School’ campaign.

