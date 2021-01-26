STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anger over paddy procurement delay spills on to roads in Odisha

Around 24,000 quintal paddy is yet to be procured, allege farmers

Published: 26th January 2021 09:49 AM

Farmers blocking the Pandigaon-Mukhiguda road with paddy bags on Monday.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalahandi is the latest addition to the list of districts witnessing farmers’ unrest over delay in paddy procurement. On Monday, farmers blocked the Pandigaon-Mukhiguda road with paddy bags demanding immediate lifting of their produce lying unsold at the local procurement centre. 

The farmers alleged that around 24,000 quintal paddy is yet to be procured at Pandigaon mandi. Of the unsold produce, tokens have been issued to farmers having 9,000 quintal of paddy since January 1. The paddy is not being procured as no target has been fixed by the administration and if there is any further delay, tokens will become invalid, the farmers said.

For the rest 15,000 quintal paddy, tokens are yet to be issued. President of Pandigaon farmers’ union Sudhir Raut said the protest will continue until the administration fixes date for procurement of the unsold paddy.In the afternoon, assistant civil supplies officer (ACSO) Khageswar Panda along with revenue officials reached the protest site and held discussions with the agitating farmers. Panda assured that on receiving a fresh target from the State government, the unsold paddy will be purchased in a phased manner. The farmers then lifted the road blockade at around 5.30 pm.

Sources said resentment is brewing among farmers across the district due to delay in paddy sale. Besides, there have been reports of tokens issued to farmers becoming invalid in absence of any fixed procurement target. This has led to farmers’ protest at several places.

For the current kharif procurement season, 84,034 farmers have registered for paddy sale, which is 11,248 more than the previous year. Civil supplies department sources said till Monday, the administration has purchased 45,94,117 quintal paddy against last year’s 44,5,588 quintal. Now, 3,77,083 quintal paddy from 17,494 farmers is lying unsold at various mandis of the district.

Adding to the woes of the farmers, water has been released to the canals in Indravati irrigated pockets leaving them anxious to dispose of their kharif crop to start rabi cultivation.At Nandgaon mandi under Dharamgarh block, 8,000 quintal of paddy is yet to be procured. Similarly,  5,000 quintal at Dashpur under Golamunda, 5,889 quintal at Banijara under Junagarh and 8,243 quintal of paddy at Bhanpur mandi under Narla block are lying unsold.

