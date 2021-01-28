STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puri's Jagannath Temple admin plans COVID test for 2000 servitors, employees in a month

Administration is also holding discussions with Suar and Mahasuar Nijog to reduce the price of Mahaprasad following complaints of sale at high rates.

Published: 28th January 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Jagannath Temple

Jagannath Temple

By Express News Service

PURI: Having registered footfalls of over 2 lakh devotees in just six days after Srimandir doors were opened sans the mandatory COVID certificate norms, the temple administration on Wednesday launched a massive test drive of servitors and staff to minimise the coronavirus threat.

The Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) aims to conduct RT-PCR tests of over 2,000 servitors and 500 employees in a month. It started with the servitors of Suar Mahasuar Nijog on the day. SJTA administrator Ajay Kumar Jena said every day swab samples of 50 servitors would be collected by health workers. A list of various nijogs has been made and the servitors’ bodies will be allotted date and time for appearing at the centre for collection of swab samples.

This is the fifth round of COVID tests for Srimandir servitors. After lifting of the mandatory production of Covid negative certificate from January 21, devotees are making a beeline for the temple every day to have darshan of the Trinity. On Saturday, over 40,000 devotees visited the Srimandir. In the last six days, the temple has received a footfall of over two lakh devotees. 

Jena said it is difficult to maintain social distancing among visitors inside the temple due to the rush. The close proximity among servitors and devotees may increase the risk of infection spread. The administration decided to conduct the tests to protect the servitors and contain the spread of coronavirus.
Secretary of Suar Mahasuar Nijog, Krushna Chandra Pratihari welcomed the SJTA decision.

Suara and Mahasuaras work as cooks in the temple kitchen and many of them also sell Mahaprasad in Ananda Bazaar. Jena added that in this COVID period, they have been selling Mahaprasad to devotees at Jagannath Ballav market complex and hence, may have been exposed to the virus.

Last week, chief administrator of SJTA Dr Krishan Kumar had written to the State government for vaccination of servitors and SJTA staff on a priority basis. 

Meanwhile, the one km-long barricades raised from Municipal Market Chowk to Simhadwar have been shortened. Devotees now have to walk a few hundred metres within the barricades to reach the temple gate.

Similarly, following complaints over high price of Mahaprasad being sold at Jagannath Ballav market complex, the administration is holding discussions with Suar and Mahasuar Nijog to reduce the price, Jena informed. 
 

Coronavirus COVID19 Jagannath Temple Jagannath Temple COVID Puri COVID tests
