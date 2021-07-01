STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government announces job loans for migrants

Minister of Labour, Sushant Singh said the decision has been taken to persuade the migrant workers to stay back by creating livelihood opportunities for them in the State.

Published: 01st July 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers stand in a queue

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to retain the migrant workers who have started returning to their workplaces in other states after Covid cases started declining, the Odisha government has decided to provide them job loans. Minister for Labour and Rural Development Sushant Singh told media persons on Wednesday that job loans will be provided to migrant workers who returned to their native places during the second wave of the pandemic so that they can start small businesses to earn their livelihood.

The Minister said that as per official data, only about 43,000 migrant workers had returned this time when Covid cases surged in states in April and May where they worked. He said that a decision has been taken to persuade the migrant workers to stay back by creating livelihood opportunities for them in the State. He said that details of the job loan scheme for the migrant workers will be worked out by the government soon. He added that the State government will also provide loans to women migrant workers and engage them in Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Besides, financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month will be provided to each of the 30 lakh construction workers for the lockdown period, he added. Migrant workers who had returned to their native places in the State during the second wave three months back, have started to go back to their workplaces in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka because of lack of livelihood opportunities in Odisha. 

A majority of migrant workers from Odisha work in the textile mills and the diamond industry in Surat and Ahmedabad and the fish processing units in Chennai and Mumbai. Sources maintained that unlike the first wave, migrant workers are not facing difficulties in returning this time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migrant Workers Odisha government job loans to migrants job loans to migrants Odisha
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp