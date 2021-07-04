Team deputed to Odisha to assess Covid-19 situation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Centre has deputed another team of experts to Odisha to assess Covid-19 situation and suggest remedial actions. The team led by Public Health Professor at All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health (AIIH&PH), Kolkata Dr Shibani Dutta is slated to arrive here on Monday.

The team will specially look into areas of testing, contact tracing, surveillance, containment operations, health infrastructure, logistics and hospital wise case fatality besides vaccination. Prof Prasanta Raghab Mohapatra of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will accompany Dr Dutta.

Meanwhile, the State recorded 2,917 new cases and 45 deaths taking the tally to 9,19,026 and death toll to 4,154. With the State conducting 71,554 tests in 24 hours, the test positivity rate came down to 4.07 pc. The number of active cases stood at 27,399 following the recovery of 3,158 patients.