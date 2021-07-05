STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rape cuffs on Odisha engineer, forester in two separate cases

DRDA engineer also blackmailed the victim; forest staffer promised marriage but betrayed

Published: 05th July 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/MALKANGIRI:  An assistant engineer of Kendrapara district rural development agency (DRDA) and a forester in Malkangiri were arrested by police on Sunday on charges of rape. Kendrapara’s Aul police on Sunday arrested the DRDA engineer, identified as 29-year-old Samarendra Jagadev, for allegedly raping a married woman and blackmailing her.

A few months back, the accused became friends with the 25-year-old victim. Finding her alone in the house two months back, he allegedly drugged the woman by giving her sedative-laced food. When she became unconscious, Jagadev raped her and clicked her pictures on his mobile phone. 

When the victim regained her consciousness, the accused threatened to blackmail her by showing her the obscene photos. Jagadev also threatened the woman of dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone, said Aul IIC Salila Pradhan.

Gathering courage, the victim lodged an FIR against the accused on Friday basing on which Aul police arrested Jagadev under section 376 of the IPC, section 67 of the IT Act and section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The victim and the accused were taken to the local government hospital for medical examination, the IIC added.

Jagadev was produced in the JMFC court and remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. Similarly, Malkangiri police arrested forester Muralidhar Anugulia for raping a 26-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

The accused kept physical relationship with the woman of Sadashivpur village within Orkel police limits for around eight years by promising to marry her. However, he betrayed her and married another girl. 
Malkangiri Model IIC Rama Prasad Nag said in her complaint, the victim stated that on coming to know about Anugulia’s marriage, she confronted him. However, the accused misbehaved with her following which she lodged an FIR against him. The accused was produced in court and remanded to jail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Odisha crime
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp