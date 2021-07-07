For Dongria Kondhs, pineapple has a juicier prospect

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The setting up of a pineapple processing unit at Chatikana village in Bissamcuttack block in two weeks from now, has ushered in hope for the Dongria Kondh cultivators in tribal-dominated Rayagada district. The unit will not only procure the fruit from the growers directly but also offer them employment in making pineapple-based products and packaging.

The unit coming up in half an acre land with an estimated Rs 1 crore, will be ready for operation in two weeks, and is likely to benefit over 1,000 Dongria Kondhs who grow the fruit. Due to conducive climate, pineapple is mostly grown by the Dongrias, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), in Niyamgiri Hill area under Dongria Kondh Development Agency (DKDA) in Chatikana.

However, the community has not been able to boost income from the surplus production due to lack of cold storage and processing facilities. Besides, the pandemic has played spoilsport for last two years. This year too the Dongrias were hoping to earn extra money from bounty produce but the second wave struck.

As per DKDA records, on an average, 28 lakh pineapples are annually produced across 2,000 acre of land in Bissamcuttack block. But the PVTGs have largely been deprived of value addition benefits from the fruit in absence of requisite infrastructure. Now, with the processing unit at Chatikana, the tribals will be getting value addition benefits.

DKDA manager at Chatikana, Sudarshan Padhy said Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) will run the processing unit and has already installed requisite infrastructure. “The plant will purchase pineapples directly from tribals and pay them directly without intervention of middlemen. In this process, the Dongrias are likely to earn Rs 7,000 - Rs 10,000 a month besides getting work opportunity,” he said, adding this year there has been no distress sale.

Padhy further informed that plans are afoot to engage Dongria self help groups in making pineapple-based products and packaging. The agency is planning to export processed products like pineapple juice, squash, jelly and candies through ORMAS,” he said.