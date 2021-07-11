Ex-distritct judge to probe Odisha's VIMSAR ‘negligence’

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Saturday appointed former district judge ABS Naidu as inquiry officer (IO) to examine the alleged medical negligence faced by Covid-19 patients at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR).

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Savitri Ratho had directed a judicial probe into the allegations on July 7. As per the order, the IO will give his suggestions after consulting expert witnesses on the steps taken to improve the existing medical infrastructure and standard of treatment provided at VIMSAR and generally in other government health facilities.

The IO will submit a report to the court not later than November 1 with recommendations on payment of compensation where the allegation of lack of proper medical treatment and/or medical negligence stands established. The State government will pay the IO an honorarium of Rs 2 lakh per month along with incidental expenses for conducting the probe.

While directing the government to take immediate steps within a week for completion of necessary formalities by the publication of the notification, the court expected the IO to initiate the process of inquiry by giving a public notice both electronically as well as in the print media.

The public notice will invite affidavits from persons, who have been victimised by lack of proper treatment at VIMSAR, with 15 days deadline. The order also specified that the place of enquiry shall be the premises of the district court at Sambalpur and the district judge shall provide the space on its premises. The local administration will also provide all necessary infrastructure along with secretarial staff and other support services as would be required by the IO without any delay to enable him to function.

The HC had received a complaint through letter from Gyanadutta Chouhan, a resident of Kendbahal in Bargarh district, about lack of proper medical facilities at VIMSAR and insensitivity shown by doctors and paramedics to Covid patients. Chouhan had submitted affidavits by nine persons who were allegedly victims of negligence.