STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ex-distritct judge to probe Odisha's VIMSAR ‘negligence’

Orissa HC was acting on a complaint it received through letter about lack of proper medical facilities at VIMSAR and insensitivity shown by doctors and paramedics to Covid patients.

Published: 11th July 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Saturday appointed former district judge ABS Naidu as inquiry officer (IO) to examine the alleged medical negligence faced by Covid-19 patients at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR).

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Savitri Ratho had directed a judicial probe into the allegations on July 7. As per the order, the IO will give his suggestions after consulting expert witnesses on the steps taken to improve the existing medical infrastructure and standard of treatment provided at VIMSAR and generally in other government health facilities.

The IO will submit a report to the court not later than November 1 with recommendations on payment of compensation where the allegation of lack of proper medical treatment and/or medical negligence stands established. The State government will pay the IO an honorarium of Rs 2 lakh per month along with incidental expenses for conducting the probe.

While directing the government to take immediate steps within a week for completion of necessary formalities by the publication of the notification, the court expected the IO to initiate the process of inquiry by giving a public notice both electronically as well as in the print media. 

The public notice will invite affidavits from persons, who have been victimised by lack of proper treatment at VIMSAR, with 15 days deadline. The order also specified that the place of enquiry shall be the premises of the district court at Sambalpur and the district judge shall provide the space on its premises. The local administration will also provide all necessary infrastructure along with secretarial staff and other support services as would be required by the IO without any delay to enable him to function.

The HC had received a complaint through letter from Gyanadutta Chouhan, a resident of Kendbahal in Bargarh district, about lack of proper medical facilities at VIMSAR and insensitivity shown by doctors and paramedics to Covid patients. Chouhan had submitted affidavits by nine persons who were allegedly victims of negligence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research VIMSAR Orissa High Court
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp