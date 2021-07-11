STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Illegal sand mining: National Green Tribunal pulls up panel for ‘shoddy’ report

The tribunal asked the committee as to why it had not taken the help of satellite images to understand the extent of mining and instead declared there was no mining because of floods in Subarnarekha.

Published: 11th July 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sand mining underway at a riverbed, repersentational image

Sand mining underway at a riverbed. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has rapped a joint committee over shoddy investigation into illegal sand mining in Subarnarekha river at Benapur under Basta tehsil of Balasore district and directed for another inspection.

The NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata issued the order on Friday after it found that all the findings contained in the joint verification report submitted on July 6 by the committee were based upon the observations of the tehsildar of Basta. 

The report said the joint visit was conducted but the river was in flood and no mining activity was going on. It was ascertained from the tehsildar that mining activities have already been stopped earlier as the lease period expired on May 1, 2021, it said.

Expressing displeasure over it, the bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member) said, “We find the report of the committee to be quite shoddy. It is not mentioned anywhere as to why the committee did not take the assistance of the satellite images at least six months prior to the onset of monsoon and up to the date of expiry of the lease i.e. 01.05.2021 as it could have been determined from satellite images, depth of the available sand in the riverbed, the amount of sand mined and whether heavy vehicles were used”. The green panel has asked the committee to submit its fresh report within six weeks.

The committee was constituted on June 2 after Saral Kumar Parida, a resident of Basta, filed a petition seeking intervention against illegal sand mining in the river by using heavy machines that are causing environmental degradation and changing the course of the river. The committee included Balasore Collector, Member Secretary of State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority, senior scientist of State Pollution Control Board and mining officer of Baripada circle. 

The committee shall submit its report reflecting the status as existing prior to six months and up to the date of expiry of the lease, the bench said while directing for listing the case on August 24.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illega Sand mining Odisha National Green Tribunal
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp