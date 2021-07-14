STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tribals of Odisha's Swabhiman Anchal are kicking hemp one acre at a time

A region where hemp cultivation proliferated away from the gaze of enforcement agencies for decades, natives are now willing to shift and give cash crops a chance for livelihood.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Turmeric grown in Jantapai village under Papermetla panchayat in Swabhiman Anchal

Turmeric grown in Jantapai village under Papermetla panchayat in Swabhiman Anchal. (Photo| EPS)

By Deba Prasad Dash
Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: It's hard to kick the habit. Kicking one that gives a real high of easy money in a landscape that remained bereft of development for decades is even harder, but in far-flung villages of Swabhiman Anchal, local tribals are making that effort. 

A region where hemp cultivation proliferated away from the gaze of enforcement agencies for decades, natives are now willing to shift and give cash crops a chance for livelihood. Ginger cultivation has been making its presence felt, slowly but steadily. Millets like ragi too are now finding takers among tribal farmers.

In Dhuliput panchayat's Dunktar village, Rama Hantal is into both turmeric and ragi and happy to give both crops a longer try. Ever since Gurupriya Bridge built connect with the mainstream and governance began to reach out, tribal farmers are inclined to take up these crops. The process has been slow but is working.

According to statistics from Agriculture department, organic turmeric cultivation in Swabhiman Anchal now stands at 981 acre with over 1,182 farmers taking up the crop.

Most of this has been achieved in last couple of years. One acre yields about approximately 20 quintal raw and five quintal dry turmeric. Villagers say, a kg of dry turmeric sells for about Rs 30-40. The buyers are mostly from AP and Odisha who visit the villages after the harvest.

The region once was notorious for ganja. With Maoists holding control and security forces struggling for access, cannabis business was flourishing.

Investors from AP, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack would strike deals with farmers to grow ganja on their fields and provide seeds, fertilisers and about Rs 15,000 per acre as upfront payment, locals say. Every acre could grow 4,000-5,000 hemp plants which fetched about Rs  2-3 lakh a season. 

"We sell ganja at about Rs 500-700 per kg but most of the time, traders cheat us by not paying the full amount. Police and excise officials from both the states are in the know of things but would look the other way," says a villager.  

Compared to this, turmeric gives a return of Rs 15,000-20,000 per acre. Naturally, hemp remains lucrative. "The land here is not suitable for paddy which forced many to go in for ganja cultivation. The return is also higher. This is the crop we’ve been growing for last 20 years," said a villager of Papermetla.

However, with State Police and Excise making increasing inroads, hemp cultivation is getting hit. Available statistics says, Excise department destroyed 39.11 lakh plants over 2,537 acre while police wiped out 19.17 lakh plants grown over 1,318 acre during 2020-2021. Interestingly, ganja smugglers are nabbed on a regular interval but growers escape enforcement. Not one cultivator was arrested last year though 64 cases were registered.

The challenges to stop ganja cultivation are higher too. Total value of hemp destroyed in 2020-2021 was estimated at ` 582 crore but actual cultivation could be much more as it is spread over more remote and inaccessible regions that poses a stiff challenge to the administration. 

"Ganja is cultivated on hill sides, forest lands and near nullahs in Swabhiman Anchal and the areas out of reach of police but efforts to check are continuing," Chitrakonda tehsildar T Padmanav Dora says.Making alternative crops as well as farm knowledge and support available along with market links could provide a solution.

Agriculture officer of Chitrakonda block Parmeswar Jena says the government has massive plans to weed out ganja cultivation in Swabhiman Anchal by pursuing farmers to seek alternative crops. 

“Apart from turmeric, we have plans to grow ragi over 1,336 hectare. Other crops belonging to the millet family including small millet and bajra will be also grown on 400 hectares land in Swabhiman Anchal. All incentives will be also given to farmers for growing alternative crops,” Jena says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swabhiman Anchal Odisha tribals Hemp cultivation Odisha tribal farmers
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp