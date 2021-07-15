STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flyover to come up near Khurda collectorate  

The  Centre has approved a proposal for construction of a flyover and two vehicle underpasses in Khurda at an investment of Rs 28 crore.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The  Centre has approved a proposal for construction of a flyover and two vehicle underpasses in Khurda at an investment of Rs 28 crore. Bhubaneswar  MP Aparajita Sarangi who took to Twitter to share the information on Tuesday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for giving approval to the  projects. This was a combined demand of leaders from all political parties, Sarangi said.

The  flyover will be constructed near Khurda collectorate while two vehicle underpasses will come up at Nijigarh Tapang and Palla Totapada. While construction of the flyover will cost Rs 4.19 crore, the budget for the  light vehicle underpass at Nijigarh Tapang is Rs 1.97 crore and the underpass at Palla Totapada is Rs 10.52 crore. The rest amount will be spent for other infrastructures works.

