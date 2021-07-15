Rath Yatra: 'Outsiders present in inner cordon', Puri police registers case

By Express News Service

PURI: Lauded for smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra in strict adherence to COVID guidelines, the Puri administration now finds itself in a controversy over allegations of outsiders' presence in the inner cordon of the chariots of the Trinity on Monday.

The Rath Yatra was held without participation of devotees and any presence of outsiders could mean a violation of the Supreme Court directive.

Local residents claimed that a contractor, music director and a mines owner were present in the inner cordon of the chariots. The live telecast of Rath Yatra by I&PR department besides the CCTV and drone camera footage clearly shows the outsiders moving inside the inner cordon of the chariots, they said.

Puri DSP Janardan Padhi said a case has been registered in Simhadwar police station basing on the allegation of presence of unauthorised persons during the Rath Yatra. "Police are scanning the CCTV, drone camera and the live telecast footage of the festival to identify the intruders. Strict action would be taken against the violators after their identification," he added.

To keep the festival completely crowd-less this year, residents of buildings along the Bada Danda (Grand Road) were barred from going to their terraces and even balconies to witness the fete.

Police personnel were deployed on the rooftops of houses for the purpose. This apart, curfew was imposed in the entire town and 65 platoons of police force were deployed for the festival in compliance with the apex court’s directive and the State government’s SOP.

"Under such tight security arrangements, how could unauthorised persons breach the cordon and reach near the chariots?" questioned many residents.

An officer bearer of Young Lawyers' Association Anil Sahu lodged a written complaint with Simhadwar police seeking investigation into the incident. A petition has also been made to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urging him to take strong action so that such violation is not repeated during Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha.

