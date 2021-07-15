STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rath Yatra: 'Outsiders present in inner cordon', Puri police registers case

The Rath Yatra was held without participation of devotees and any presence of outsiders could mean a violation of the Supreme Court directive.

Published: 15th July 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Rath Yatra, Jagannath

Servitors escorting Lord Jagannath from the chariot to Gundicha temple in Puri. (Photo| Ranjan Ganguly, EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  Lauded for smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra in strict adherence to COVID guidelines, the Puri administration now finds itself in a controversy over allegations of outsiders' presence in the inner cordon of the chariots of the Trinity on Monday.

The Rath Yatra was held without participation of devotees and any presence of outsiders could mean a violation of the Supreme Court directive.

Local residents claimed that a contractor, music director and a mines owner were present in the inner cordon of the chariots. The live telecast of Rath Yatra by I&PR department besides the CCTV and drone camera footage clearly shows the outsiders moving inside the inner cordon of the chariots, they said.

Puri DSP Janardan Padhi said a case has been registered in Simhadwar police station basing on the allegation of presence of unauthorised persons during the Rath Yatra. "Police are scanning the CCTV, drone camera and the live telecast footage of the festival to identify the intruders. Strict action would be taken against the violators after their identification," he added.

To keep the festival completely crowd-less this year, residents of buildings along the Bada Danda (Grand Road) were barred from going to their terraces and even balconies to witness the fete.

Police personnel were deployed on the rooftops of houses for the purpose.  This apart, curfew was imposed in the entire town and 65 platoons of police force were deployed for the festival in compliance with the apex court’s directive and the State government’s SOP. 

"Under such tight security arrangements, how could unauthorised persons breach the cordon and reach near the chariots?" questioned many residents.

An officer bearer of Young Lawyers' Association Anil Sahu lodged a written complaint with Simhadwar police seeking investigation into the incident. A petition has also been made to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urging him to take strong action so that such violation is not repeated during Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rath Yatra Rath Yatra 2021 Trinity Puri administration Puri police Rath yatra violation
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp