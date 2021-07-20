STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bahuda Yatra: Trinity’s Srimandir return today

Dr Krishan Kumar said servitors would pull the chariots to Srimandir by following COVID guidelines and the SOP issued by the Odisha government.

A woman offers prayers from a distance near the Gundicha temple where the three chariots are parked, on Monday.

A woman offers prayers from a distance near the Gundicha temple where the three chariots are parked, on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: The stage is set for the Trinity’s Bahuda Yatra (return car festival) on Tuesday. Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar on Monday reviewed the preparations for Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha of the deities in a meeting with Puri Collector Samarth Verma, SP K Vishal Singh and other officials.

Briefing mediapersons, Kumar said servitors would pull the chariots to Srimandir by following Covid guidelines and the SOP issued by the State government.

The administration will flood the Bada Danda (Grand Road) to facilitate smooth pulling of chariots by barefooted servitors. This apart, heavy duty water sprinklers would be used by fire services to cool down the servitors.

Energy drinks would be provided to them en route while beds have been reserved in the district headquarters hospital for sun stroke victims.

Kumar insisted on timely observance of all nitees and rituals of the BahudaYatra. Earlier on the day, Dutta Mahaptara servitors performed the Banaklagi (face makeup) ritual following which the Trinity appeared for Nabami darshan.

In the night, servitors fixed Charamalas (ladders) to the three chariots and Ratnasimhasan in the Garbha Gruha of the Adapa Mandap to facilitate Pahandi of the deities. Artisans have prepared giant-size floral tiaras to be tied on the forehead of the deities before the Pahandi.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the festival. All connectivity to the pilgrim town has been cut off while police has vacated hotels and lodging houses located along the Bada Danda.

Residents of private buildings along the Grand road have been directed not to come to rooftops and balconies to watch the festival proceedings. 

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed on the entire stretch of Bada Danda and Gundicha temple. Besides the CCTVs, drone cameras would be used for surveillance. Meanwhile, the 3D laser scanning of Jagamohan, Natamandap and Bhogamandap was completed on the day.

The footage and photos of the inspection have been sent to the lab for experts to analyse. Kumar said the eight worn-out doors of the temple like Jai Bijay, Beheran and Kalahat were being replaced with new ones.

While silver plating of one door is expected to be completed before Niladri Bije, the steel frames of other doors would be fixed soon. The woodwork of the doors was done using imported teak from Burma, he added.

Ritual timings

  • Mangala alati : 4 am

  • Daita servitors to fix Chhenapatta (body armours) on the deities: 7 am

  • Pahandi: 12 noon -  2.15 pm

  • Chhera Pahanra by Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb: 2.30 pm

  • Chariots to roll: 4 pm

