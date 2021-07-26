Gangster SK Hyder dead but his ‘SCB escape’ remains unsolved

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: SK Hyder died in a police encounter but the conspiracy behind his escape from SCB Medical College and Hospital on April 10 still remains shrouded in mystery. The dreaded gangster had succeeded in his escape apparently with support from prison and health officials. Questions as to how and why the gangster was admitted to SCB and how he was able to avail an air-conditioned cabin in the hospital still remained unanswered even though Commissionerate Police had initiated a probe into the matter.

While Hyder was admitted to SCB on March 23, SCB authorities were oblivious of his admission, treatment and special facilities provided to the gangster. Hyder was admitted to Surgery department for a procedure which can be conducted at any government hospital but he was brought to Cuttack all the way from Sambalpur. Not just once. He came to SCB thrice between January and March. His first visit this year was on January 19 and second on February 23. The third visit was on March 23 when he sought treatment of his eyes (ophthalmology), kidney (nephrology) and general surgery.

Even VIMSAR authorities had denied to reveal the name of the doctor who referred the gangster to SCB for eye check up. Hyder was brought to VIMSAR in December last year. He had visited the hospital to consult about his eye problem. He was merely suggested but not referred to Cuttack.

Last year in February, the gangster had visited VIMSAR to consult about plastic surgery as he had sustained a bullet injury in the past. VIMSAR officials had back then also ‘suggested’ him to visit SCB to receive advanced treatment. He then visited SCB’s Cardiothorasic and Vascular Surgery departments in April when the nation was under lockdown.

Though the prison authorities are mum, they were the ones who had sought escort from Sambalpur police and ferried him several times to Cuttack, including his last visit in March which he ended by escaping.

The 60-year-old gangster used to share and spent time with his 18-year-old girlfriend inside the cabin no-5 of the surgery ward by influencing the hospital staff and escorting cops.

The police had arrested nine persons including constable Md Mousim of Sambalpur Police Reserve Office and Sibanarayan Nanda, a warder of Circle Jail, Sambalpur who had given him maximum scope to meet his family members and relatives in gross dereliction of his duty.

After arrest of Hyder from Telangana, the gangster was scheduled to be taken on a seven-day remand for interrogation. However, police had to put his remand on hold after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Though he had recovered from Covid, the police did not make any effort to move court either for bringing him on remand or seeking permission to interrogate him inside Choudwar Jail. DCP Prateek Singh said efforts are on to unravel the mystery shrouding the conspiracy behind the Hyder’s escape from SCB.

Unanswered questions