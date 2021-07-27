ACF death case: Autopsy report out, cops still in dark

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The much-awaited postmortem report of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra confirmed the reason of his death to be burn injuries but police are yet to reach a conclusion about the circumstances which led to the fire incident.

The autopsy report, which was sent to Paralakhemundi police on Monday, stated that Soumya died due to 95 per cent burn injuries which have been described as ante mortem in nature. It further said the injuries could have been due to application of dry heat in the form of fire and flame. The autopsy was carried out within six hours of the ACF’s death and kerosene smell was coming out of his body and scalp, it added.

Incidentally, Paralakhemundi police had registered a murder case basing on the complaint of Soumya’s father Abhiram and booked the ACF’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda, Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and cook Manmath Kambha. After the autopsy report, the case may take a new turn.

While police have not found any evidence of any links between Bidya and the DFO, evidence gathered so far proves that the bitter relation between Soumya and his wife could be the reason of his death.

Paralakhemundi SDPO RK Pati said they are yet to receive the postmortem report officially. “After receiving the report, we will act accordingly,” he added

Meanwhile, another hand-written note of Bidya has come to the fore revealing the strained relationship between the couple. The note was allegedly written during the period when Bidya was at the Livestock Inspectors’ Training Centre (LITC) in Balangir. It also had the name of one ‘Akshay’ which was found scribbled.

After the discovery of the note, Abhiram demanded that police should immediately arrest his daughter-in-law. The investigating team should also find out the whereabouts of “Akshay.” Sources said police have reportedly got the names of two youths during probe at Balangir and are investigating the involvement of the duo with Bidya.

