STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ACF death case: Autopsy report out, cops still in dark

The autopsy report, which was sent to Paralakhemundi police on Monday, stated that Soumya died due to 95 per cent burn injuries which have been described as ante mortem in nature.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The much-awaited postmortem report of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra confirmed the reason of his death to be burn injuries but police are yet to reach a conclusion about the circumstances which led to the fire incident.

The autopsy report, which was sent to Paralakhemundi police on Monday, stated that Soumya died due to 95 per cent burn injuries which have been described as ante mortem in nature. It further said the injuries could have been due to application of dry heat in the form of fire and flame. The autopsy was carried out within six hours of the ACF’s death and kerosene smell was coming out of his body and scalp, it added.

Incidentally, Paralakhemundi police had registered a murder case basing on the complaint of Soumya’s father Abhiram and booked the ACF’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda, Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and cook Manmath Kambha. After the autopsy report, the case may take a new turn.

While police have not found any evidence of any links between Bidya and the DFO, evidence gathered so far proves that the bitter relation between Soumya and his wife could be the reason of his death.
Paralakhemundi SDPO RK Pati said they are yet to receive the postmortem report officially. “After receiving the report, we will act accordingly,” he added

Meanwhile, another hand-written note of Bidya has come to the fore revealing the strained relationship between the couple. The note was allegedly written during the period when Bidya was at the Livestock Inspectors’ Training Centre (LITC) in Balangir. It also had the name of one ‘Akshay’ which was found scribbled.

After the discovery of the note, Abhiram demanded that police should immediately arrest his daughter-in-law. The investigating team should also find out the whereabouts of “Akshay.”  Sources said police have reportedly got the names of two youths during probe at Balangir and are investigating the involvement of the duo with Bidya.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forests Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra Death case ACF death case autopsy report
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp