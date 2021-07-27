Address power woes of people: Sundargarh MLA to Collector

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:Citing delay in power infrastructure projects and poor supply in Sundargarh assembly constituency (AC), MLA Kusum Tete on Monday shot off a letter to Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan seeking information on status of the 220/33 KV power grid of OPTCL at Aunalabahal which would benefit people in Tangarpali, Lefripada and Hemgir blocks. Alleging a laid back approach of the Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL), Tete asked why were the required funds from the District Mineral Foundation not utilized.

The MLA also wanted to know what steps were being taken in Sundargarh and adjacent Talsara AC to electrify leftover villages and BPL households and said both the administration and TPWODL owe explanation to the people. She also wanted to know the status of the 33 KV Link Line project between Sadar and Tumbapali and questioned when would the 33/11 KV line under the Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project be charged to bring respite to people of Hemgir block from issues of low voltage and frequent power outages.

Many villages of the two assembly segments are faced with worn out and dilapidated transmission infrastructure with sagging wires and damaged poles posing threat to people and animals and also leading to poor power supply. Transformers which broke down long back have still not been replaced. The MLA said the Energy department is plagued with manpower shortage and consumers should not suffer for it. “Local qualified youths should be engaged to address the problem,” she said.