STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Address power woes of people: Sundargarh MLA to Collector

The MLA said the Energy department is plagued with manpower shortage and consumers should not suffer for it. “Local qualified youths should be engaged to address the problem,” she said.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

power lines, electricity, power, power demand, electrician

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:Citing delay in power infrastructure projects and poor supply in Sundargarh assembly constituency (AC), MLA Kusum Tete on Monday shot off a letter to Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan seeking information on status of the 220/33 KV power grid of OPTCL at Aunalabahal which would benefit people in Tangarpali, Lefripada and Hemgir blocks. Alleging a laid back approach of the Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL), Tete asked why were the required funds  from the District Mineral Foundation not utilized. 

The MLA also wanted to know what steps were being taken in Sundargarh and adjacent Talsara AC to electrify leftover villages and BPL households and said both the administration and TPWODL owe explanation to the people. She also wanted to know the status of the 33 KV Link Line project between Sadar and Tumbapali and questioned when would the 33/11 KV line under the Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project be charged to bring respite to people of Hemgir block from issues of low voltage and frequent power outages.  

Many villages of the two assembly segments are faced with worn out and dilapidated transmission infrastructure with sagging wires and damaged poles posing threat to people and animals and also leading to poor power supply. Transformers which broke down long back have still not been replaced.  The MLA said the Energy department is plagued with manpower shortage and consumers should not suffer for it. “Local qualified youths should be engaged to address the problem,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan OPTCL power grid project
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp