STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Patnaik launches 'one nation, one ration card' scheme in Odisha

Speaking on the vitamin-laced rice programme, Patnaik said the people of Malkangiri will be provided the ration on a pilot basis.

Published: 29th July 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: In a bid to strengthen the food security scheme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday launched the 'One Nation, One Ration' programme in the state.

The scheme intends to ensure nationwide portability of benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) through the 'one nation, one ration card' plan.

Residents of other states working in Odisha will be able to buy items at ration shops in the coastal state and ration cardholders of the state who are outside Odisha will be able to purchase essential commodities at public distribution shops there.

In Odisha, this facility will be available at 10,578 fair price shops, Patnaik said while launching the programme through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, "Everyone has the right to live with dignity. No one can take away the right from the poor section of society'Our efforts to achieve the purpose for the poor section will continue.' Patnaik also launched a pilot project in Malkangiri district to provide fortified rice to people.

"Food security is a major welfare scheme of the state government through which 3.5 crore people and 93 lakh families are being benefitted. We aim to ensure that the poor are not deprived of the food security scheme," the chief minister said.

Speaking on the vitamin-laced rice programme, Patnaik said the people of Malkangiri will be provided the ration on a pilot basis.

He expressed hope that the fortified rice containing Vitamin B-12 and folic acid will help improve the health of girls and women.

The state government has been providing rice at Rs 2 per kg since 2008 and Re 1 per kg since 2013, the chief minister said.

The 'one nation, one ration card' scheme was earlier implemented in Bhubaneswar town on a pilot basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp