Fortified rice scheme launched in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik launched the much-awaited Centrally-sponsored scheme on fortification of rice and its distribution through public distribution system (PDS) in Malkangiri district on Thursday.

The CM launched the scheme through virtual mode at an event held near the Collectorate at Bhatisalaguda and attended by IT and Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera. The fortified rice will be distributed through the PDS on a pilot basis.

The NITI Aayog has identified 15 districts across the country including the tribal-dominated Malkangiri to implement the scheme for distribution of fortified rice. District civil supplies officer Ajay Kumar Rath said the rice enriched with minerals and vitamins is aimed to address the problem of anaemia and micro-nutrients deficiency among people. Around 5.46 lakh beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) would get the fortified rice which will be available in through 117 shops. The district will require 32,103 quintal of fortified rice every month, he added.

While 5,21,599 beneficiaries of 1,49,950 families have been included under NFSA, 24,902 beneficiaries of 7,133 households will be covered under SFSS. Beneficiaries would get iron, Vitamin B12 and folic acid from the rice. Nearly 23 rice mills in the district have been equipped with blending machines for mixing FRK with normal rice.

The FCI has been asked to tie-up with rice mills in different regions for necessary investments in this regard. The operational readiness of the FCI would help in successful scaling up of procurement and supply of fortified rice in a phased manner, sources in the civil supplies office here added. Among others, Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka and Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh were present.