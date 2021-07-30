STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Officials pitch in after video of kids repairing village road in Odisha goes viral

Led by block development officer Manoj Kumar Behera, the team assessed the road for repair works and assured needful action.

Published: 30th July 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Block officials visit the village for spot inquiry of road | Express

By Express News Service

BHADRAK:  A day after video of children repairing a damaged road in Bhadrak’s Bagamara went viral on social media raising posers on administrative apathy, block officials visited the village to take stock of the situation on Thursday. 

Led by block development officer Manoj Kumar Behera, the team assessed the road for repair works and assured needful action.  In the viral video, at least five to six tribal children of Bagamara village in Gektua panchayat were seen packing stones in bags and carrying it on a cycle to fill the potholes and level the road. Onlookers who captured the video said the children, all aged between 8-9 years, spent around one and a half hours  repairing the road. Asked about why they took it upon themselves to repair the road, the kids said,”We could see people have trouble communicating on the road. Since no one was coming to fix the potholes, we went ahead and did it.”

Children fill potholes with stones to
level the damaged road in Bagamara
village in Bhadrak

Sources said, a 2-km stretch of the village road which has been in bad condition for years is the only one to connect it to district headquarters town. Pothole-ridden, the road males it difficult for ambulances to reach during emergencies. While villagers have been demanding a pucca road for years now, the district administration has reportedly paid little heed. 

The video also belied tall claims of the government to facilitate road connectivity through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and MGNREGS. BDO MK Behera who recently took charge, admitted that the road repair was a long-standing demand of the villagers as was shared by the sarpanch Saroj Kumar Das. Preliminary inquiry report revealed that a contractor had taken a tender for the road construction but left the work mid-way. The assistant executive engineer has been asked to conduct a spot inquiry and submit a report, he said, adding that the road will be repaired on priority basis.       

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
viral video Bhadrak damaged road repair child labour
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp